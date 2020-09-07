Darke Co. GOP Women’s Club to host Davidson

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting a reception for Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH8) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. September 19 at Montage in Greenville. The reception is limited to only those who have sent an RSVP prior to the event.

“The ladies of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club are thrilled to be able to provide this reception for Congressman Davidson. It will be an opportunity for voters to meet and chat with the Congressman in a small group setting,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President.

The event will feature Montage signature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The suggested donation for the event is $10. Reservations may be sent to: Treasurer Cindy Pike, Darke County Republican Women’s Club, 100 Sandalwood, Greenville, OH 45331-2886.

For DCRWC to make plans for adequate food, reservations must be received prior to September 12. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the event, only those with reservations will be admitted. Therefore, be sure to send your reservation as soon as possible. For any questions, please contact President Betty Hill at 937-548-6609 or by email at DCRWPresident@darkegop.org

DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization founded to provide political education and legislative information, as well as recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information on the DCRWC, visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html

Davidson https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Davidson-mug-PRINT.jpg Davidson