Versailles FFA named three star national chapter

VERSAILLES — On August 31 the National FFA announced its proficiency finalists. Versailles FFA is proud to have Austin Timmerman, Luke Billenstein and Jacob Wuebker named as Top 4 National FFA Proficiency finalists.

Austin Timmerman is a sixth year member of Versailles FFA and is a freshman at Edison State Community College. He is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman. Austin is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Agriculture Sales Placement. Austin’s SAE is job placement at SISCO in which he has worked around 1,880 hours the past 2 years.

Luke Billenstein is a senior at Versailles High School and a fifth year member of FFA. Luke is the son of Jason and Kelly Billenstein. Luke is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Swine Production Placement. Luke’s SAE is a job placement at Billenstein Swine Farm in which he has worked around 1,795 hours the past 2 years.

Jacob Wuebker is a seventh year member of Versailles FFA and is a Junior at Wright State Lake Campus. Jacob is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Diversified Livestock Production. Jacob is the son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker. Jacob’s SAE is job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC in which he has worked over 4,100 hours the past 4 years related to swine and dairy steer production.

Jacob, Luke and Austin earned the opportunity to have their applications sent to the National FFA after placing first in Ohio. Each state is allowed to submit one proficiency award application for each of 49 proficiency award areas to the National FFA for ranking. A panel of judges at the National FFA evaluates the applications and name the Top 4 Proficiency finalists as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze finalists in each 49 award areas. The 20 page proficiency application that Austin, Luke and Jacob submitted included: goals, plans of practices, resume, pictures, letters of recommendations, financial records and hour documentation.

Luke, Austin and Jacob will go through an online interview, placing being announced at the 93nd Virtual Annual National FFA Convention.Each finalist will receive a $500 check from their sponsors along with the National FFA proficiency winner in each 49 areas will receive an additional $500. The 2020 applications submitted ended with the 2019 calendar year record books.

Congratulations and Good Luck to Austin, Luke and Jacob as they proceed to the National FFA level. Also Versailles FFA Chapter was named a Three Star National FFA Chapter, which is the highest ranking from National FFA.

Luke Billenstein was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Swine Placement through his job placement at Billenstein Farms. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Luke-crop-resize-1.jpg Luke Billenstein was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Swine Placement through his job placement at Billenstein Farms. Jacob Wuebker was named a Top 4 Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Diversified Livestock through his job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG-0167-crop-resize-1.jpeg Jacob Wuebker was named a Top 4 Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Diversified Livestock through his job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC. Austin Timmerman was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Ag Sales Placement through his job placement at Sisco. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_FullSizeRender-5-crop-resize-1.jpg Austin Timmerman was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Ag Sales Placement through his job placement at Sisco.

Timmerman, Billenstein and Wuebker named Top 4 finalists