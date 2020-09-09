Child airlifted after horse-related incident

HOLLANSBURG — A child was airlifted Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a horse-related incident outside of Hollansburg.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Tri-Village Rescue responded along with Liberty Township Fire Department to the 300 block of Weaver Fort Jefferson Road in reference to a 9-year-old run over by two horses. According to authorities on the scene, a 9-year-old child was struck and trampled by two horses, sustaining multiple injuries at a residence there.

The child was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue prior to being airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by MedFlight. The extent of the injuries sustained in the incident or further details of the child’s condition remains unknown at this time.

A 9-year-old child was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by MedFlight Tuesday after sustaining injuries from horses. The child's condition is unknown.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

