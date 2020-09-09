15-year-old struck by vehicle

GREENVILLE — A Greenville teenager was airlifted from the scene of an accident Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on North Ohio Street.

At approximately 5:12 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue and the Greenville City Fire Department responded to North Ohio Street near Eastwood Drive in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to Sgt. Jason Marion of the Greenville Police Department, a retired Darke County Sheriff’s deputy flagged down and notified a Greenville police officer of a juvenile who had just been struck by a vehicle nearby. Upon arrival on the scene, the officer discovered that a male juvenile had sustained serious injuries in the incident and immediately requested Fire, EMS and CareFlight.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 15-year-old male riding a skateboard was exiting from the Alice Bish Park area attempting to cross over North Ohio Street to gain access to Eastwood Drive. The teenager failed to notice oncoming traffic and rode past a pickup truck, who was also at the exit of Alice Bish Park, stopping to make a left turn southbound onto North Ohio. The teen rode into the pathway of and was struck by a Lincoln MVX SUV traveling northbound on North Ohio Street.

The 15-year-old male teen was treated on the scene by Greenville Rescue for what were described as serious, life-threatening injuries prior to being transported by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital where his condition was listed as critical.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A teenage boy sustained serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on North Ohio Street in Greenville. He was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight and his condition was listed as critical. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Comer-56078.jpg A teenage boy sustained serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on North Ohio Street in Greenville. He was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight and his condition was listed as critical. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com