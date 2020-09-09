Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

September 4, 10:29 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic violence incident near the 500 block of Front Street. Upon arrival, officers filed a felony domestic violence charge against the male suspect. A few days later, however, the victim called the police department and stated that she wished to drop the charges. Police were then advised to pursue misdemeanor falsification charges against the female for altering her story. She will be served these charges when she is next located.

September 5, 4:55 p.m.: Dustin Kendrick was arrested for domestic violence near the 400 block of Armstrong Street. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

September 5, 6:21 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Warren Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the complainant informed officers that his girlfriend, who was highly intoxicated, wanted to take her children shopping. It was advised that the children stay home, and officers left the scene.

September 6, 1:28 a.m.: Matt Kiser was arrested for domestic violence near the 100 block of West Harmon Drive. He was immediately transported to the Darke County Jail following his arrest.

WARRANT

September 3, 9:54 p.m.: Greenville police assisted Arcanum police in locating Josiah Hootman, who had allegedly stolen a vehicle and had an active warrant through Mercer County. He was located behind Greenville High School where he was detained and handed over to Mercer County Sherriff’s Deputies.

September 4, 5:55 p.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop near the 100 block of East Main Street for a suspect they were aware had a suspended license. Kyle Reigelsperger was issued a citation for driving under suspension. During the stop, a male juvenile exited the vehicle and took off running northbound. The male juvenile was later located with a brown plastic bag containing $80 in cash, counterfeit money, a large number of clear plastic bags, a digital scale, and cigarettes/lighters. A bag containing marijuana was also located in the vehicle where the juvenile was sitting. The juvenile was released to the juvenile probation department and transported to West Central detention.

September 5, 4:48 p.m.: Glen Julian was arrested on a warrant through Darke County for a probation violation. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held without bond.

September 5, 11:25 p.m.: Justin Hawkins was arrested near the 200 block of East Fifth Street on a warrant through GPD for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass.

September 7, 2:25 a.m.: Tejon J. Randall was arrested on a warrant through GPD for theft. Randall also had a warrant through Indiana with a surrounding states pick-up order. A substance believed to be narcotics was located on Randall, which was sent to the lab for testing.

September 7, 8:49 p.m.: Mark Nickell was arrested near the 600 block of Riffle on a warrant in Darke County for probation violation.

ASSAULT

September 5, 5:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Washington Street in reference to a stabbing that had occurred. After gathering the facts, it was believed that the assault was accidental and without an intent to harm, so the suspect was released from the scene.

THEFT

September 2, 1:02 p.m.: A complainant advised that he had been deceived and robbed near the 100 block of Ludlow Street. The complainant stated that Steven Grill had told him he would trade him a $150 check for $40 in cash. It was not until later that the complainant found out that the check was actually made out for 15 cents, not $150. Steven Grill was arrested later in the day for a warrant and was issued a citation for theft by deception on September 3 while being held at the Darke County Jail.

September 2, 3:38 p.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a complaint that a wallet had been stolen from a truck. The victim stated that he did not know who could have stolen his wallet and simply wished to report it in case it is found.

DRUGS

September 4, 5:26 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Street in reference to a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers called EMS and NARCAN was administered. The male was then transported to Wayne HealthCare.

September 7, 7:30 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a male suspect with a suspended license. A small bag with a crystal-like substance was located in the vehicle and sent to the police station for testing. The driver was released, and the information was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

MISCELLANEOUS

September 3, 10:23 p.m.: A 50 mcg/hr Mylan Fentanyl Patch, still in its original packaging, was dropped off at the Greenville Police Department. The person who dropped it off said they found it while walking in the Greenville City Park.