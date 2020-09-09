Garst GALA auction begins

GREENVILLE — Are you ready for some fun? Enter a drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Bid on varied items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a three-week timeframe. Enjoy a pre-ordered special dinner prepared by Montage that you can drive through and pick up in Garst’s new parking lot. The GALA (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is planned to keep you COVID safe and provide some fall fun. Check out all the Silent Auction items, details of the beach-house drawing, and dinner items at garstgala.com.

FUN #1: Drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com. Complete with private pool and hot tub, Tiki house, and just a 2-minute walk to the beach in Ft. Myers, this lovely home can be yours for a week scheduled through December 2021 (except January through March). The drawing on October 3 will be held prior to Fun #3. Tickets to get in the drawing are $10 each.

FUN #2: Our traditional Silent Auction, with many great items, starts Friday, September 11 and ends Saturday, October 3 at noon. There’s lots of time for you to go in Garst (with your mask!) and mark your bids, or you can call 937-548-5250 to get a bid number and leave your bid. View items online at garstgala.com. High bids will be posted each day at garstgala.com. Winners can claim their items during the following week.

FUN #3: A pre-ordered dinner of your choice, prepared by Montage, will be served as you cruise through the new parking lot at Garst to pick it up. Your order must be received at Garst by September 30 so you can pick up your dinner on October 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the easy-in, easy-out drive-thru at Garst. Three menu choices ($20 each entree) are: steak kabob with bell peppers, onion and cherry tomatoes over wild rice; grilled salmon with cucumber dill sauce over wild rice blend; or veggie kabobs over wild rice blend. Dinners include your choice of side dish (asparagus or corn pudding), salad (Caesar or mixed greens), and dessert (Key lime pie or a brownie).

Call or stop by Garst Museum, 937-548-5250, 205 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 to order by check or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email garstgala@gmail.com