Empowering receives Reynolds & Reynolds Foundation grant

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth has received a major grant from Reynolds and Reynolds Associate Foundation for its After School, Summer and Distance tutoring programs.

“We are grateful to the associates at Reynolds and Reynolds Foundation for their support,” said Bob Robinson, Executive Director for Empowering Darke County Youth. “This has been a tough time for our community, and especially our kids. Their gift will make a big difference when our on-site programs kick off again this fall.”

Reynolds and Reynolds Associate Foundation was formed in 1956 and today is the oldest associate-run charitable foundation in the United States. Its focus includes a wide variety of charitable support, including at-risk youth, literacy, health, veterans and more. Located in Montgomery County, the foundation serves Montgomery and its seven surrounding counties.

Empowering Darke County Youth is preparing for its fifth year of providing after school tutoring support for students who are academically at risk. Programs will be starting in October for Greenville, Ansonia and Arcanum-Butler school districts. Limited additional support may be available through tutoring at the Greenville Library or online at Empowering Distance.

“Our communities support our kids,” Robinson said. “We are always looking for volunteers who want to help as we work to eradicate illiteracy in Darke County. And of course, donations are gratefully accepted.”

Empowering mailing address is P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Check out Empowering Facebook, the Empowering website at empowerdarkecounty.com, or email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of reading, language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Tutoring non-profit begins fifth year supporting at-risk students