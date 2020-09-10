Darke County Parks BBQ chicken dinner Sept. 19

GREENVILLE — Winner, winner chicken dinner! Here’s a chance to get an awesome chicken dinner for a great cause.

On Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Citizens for Darke County Parks will be having a drive-thru pick-up at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. Tickets are $8 and include a half-chicken, applesauce, chips, rolls and butter for this fundraiser. The delicious aroma of BBQ chicken is sure to spark an appetite, so don’t miss out.

The Citizens group is working towards passage of the Darke County Parks half-mill levy in November. Get your tickets in advance by calling Melissa Brawley, treasurer of the campaign, at 937-417-2333.