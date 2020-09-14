Versailles FFA Alumni holding raffle for Goubeaux

VERSAILLES — Family friends of Bob Goubeaux have organized a benefit and raffle to support Bob from his motorcycle accident. Bob is a lifetime member of the Versailles FFA Alumni. The prize is a $600 gift certificate for Hocking Hills Getaway for two at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls. The tickets are 1 for $20 or 6 for $100. Tickets can be purchased from Versailles FFA Alumni President, Julie Bergman at 937-417-3770, Versailles FFA Alumni Treasurer Curt Goubeaux at 937-417-5400, Versailles FFA Advisors Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 and Taylor Bergman at 937-621-9136. In addition, selling tickets is the organizers of the benefit Mark Marchal at 937-564-5663, Kevin Goubeaux at 937-638-1735, and Dave Schulze at 419-204-6345. The drawing will take place Oct 17.

Goubeaux https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG-0786.jpg Goubeaux