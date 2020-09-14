Versailles FFA hosting Harvest Fall Sale Sept. 26

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, September 26, the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools in tents outside the school near the auditorium area.

In effort to follow COVID guidelines, we are asking that each vendor as well as those attending wear mask, hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor and vendors will be set-up to allow for social distancing.

Stands that will be placed at the farmers market/fall harvest sale will include: FFA members Phillip Grogean selling honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE. Noah, Levi and Delaney Barga will be selling goat soap and goat ice cream as part of their SAE. Mallory York will be selling mums as part of her SAE. Kobe Epperly selling frozen broiler meat as part of his SAE. Trey Huber will be selling eggs as part of his SAE.

Additional vendors include: Shiloh Hess selling homemade cinnamon rolls and apple dumplings. Joan Grilliot will be offering an assorted of homemade desserts, Bowman Produce will have assorted vegetables, mums and baked goods, Mary Kay by Monica Goubeaux, Aultman Farms Pumpkins & Gourds by Morgan and Matt Aultman, SleekNails by Brenda Abbott, DoTerra by Ashley Winner, Origami Owl by Janell Wilker, Wood toys, games, home decor, crochet and sewn products by Bob Rhoads Woodcrafts, Grandma’s Sue’s Flower Creations with Silk Flower Arrangements, String art, decorative t-shirts, lanyards for mask by Crazy Train Creations, Julie Burns will be selling gourds and dried flowers.

Teal Dog Boutique with candles and personal care line owned by Jan Smith will be present. Coffee mugs, personalized water bottles, fall decorations, baby sippy cups, earrings and more by Kayla’s Kreations.

A lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods will be available. Free craft bag for the kids to take home. The market will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380 located in tents near the Versailles Auditorium.