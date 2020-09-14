3-alarm fire tears through barn

GREENVILLE — Multiple departments responded in the early morning hours of Monday to the reports of a fully engulfed barn fire on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department responded along with Arcanum Rescue, deputies from Darke County Sheriff’s Office and multiple mutual aid departments to the 5100 block of Folkerth Road in reference to a fully involved barn fire.

According to Chief Robert “Scoob” Cook, of the New Madison Fire Department, the fire is believed to have started at the rear of the barn and spread throughout, consuming the entire structure. An additional outbuilding used to store hay and cattle was also destroyed in the blaze.

Jay Baker, who resides on the property, shared with Darke County Media that he awoke to a strong sense that something was wrong. Upon exiting his home, Baker stated he found a large fire burning at the rear of a barn located behind the residence. Baker added that he immediately called 911; however the fire continued to spread throughout the entire barn. Baker added that lost in the fire were at least three pet rabbits, a 1993 GMC truck, and miscellaneous tools and farm equipment.

The cause and nature of the fire remain undetermined at his time and continue to be investigated by the New Madison Fire Department and investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A barn was destroyed in a three-alarm fire early Monday morning at the 5100 block of Folkerth Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Comer-711.jpg A barn was destroyed in a three-alarm fire early Monday morning at the 5100 block of Folkerth Road. Fire fighters battled a barn fire early Monday morning at the 5100 block of Folkerth Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Comer-712.jpg Fire fighters battled a barn fire early Monday morning at the 5100 block of Folkerth Road.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com