Eight arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Eight people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday for grand jury arraignments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Joseph B. Young, 44, of Versailles, appeared in court on two counts of domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. If convicted, Young faces a maximum prison sentence of three years, and a maximum fine of $10,000. Young, represented by attorney Jay Lopez, pleaded not guilty and an OR bond was continued.

Christopher Levering, 35, of Greenville, was arraigned on two separate offenses. The first, menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 18 months and maximum fine of $5,000, if convicted. The second, burglary, a second-degree felony, has a maximum prison sentence of 12 years and a maximum fine of $20,000, if convicted. Levering pleaded not guilty and an OR bond was continued. Levering remains on pre-trial supervision.

Jacob Ritchie, 28, of New Madison, appeared in court on charges that cite aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and drug trafficking, another fourth-degree felony. Ritchie accepted a court appointed lawyer and pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Ritchie faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and a minimum mandatory fine of $5,000. An OR bond was continued.

Daniel W. McCarty, 51, of Gettysburg, was arraigned on three separate charges. The first charge cites failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and a maximum fine of $10,000, if convicted. The second charge, driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, carries a maximum prison sentence of six months, if convicted. The third charge, resisting arrest, a third-degree misdemeanor, has a maximum sentence of three months, if convicted. McCarty entered a not guilty plea and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. An OR bond was continued.

Matthew Karnehm, 32, of New Weston, appeared in court on two charges. The first, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a maximum fine of $2,500, if convicted. The second, driving while under the influence, has a maximum prison sentence of 180 days and a maximum fine of $1,075, if convicted. Karnehm entered a not guilty plea and was appointed public defender Randall Breaden. An OR bond was continued.

Bluford Brock, of Union City, appeared in court on a charge that cites receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. If convicted, Brock faces up to 12 months in prison and a maximum fine of $2,500. He entered a not guilty plea and was appointed public defender Matt Pierron. An OR bond was continued.

Corey Kauffman, 36, of Arcanum, was arraigned on two separate charges. The first, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, is a fourth-degree felony, and the second, having weapons while under disability, is a third-degree felony. If convicted on both charges, Kauffman faces a maximum prison sentence of four and a half years and a maximum fine of $15,000. He entered a not guilty plea and is currently searching for his own lawyer. An OR bond was issued with pre-trial supervision in place.

Matthew Blaine, 40, of New Madison, appeared on five separate charges. Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second and third-degree felonies, two counts of vehicular assault, third and fourth-degree felonies, and driving under the influence, a first degree misdemeanor. If convicted, Blaine faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 to 26 years, and a maximum fine of $51,075, with a mandatory payment of $7,500. He entered a not guilty plea and was appointed a public defender. An OR bond was issued along with pre-trial supervision.

Joseph B. Young (left) alongside his attorney Jay Lopez (right). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_court.jpg Joseph B. Young (left) alongside his attorney Jay Lopez (right). Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be contacted by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be contacted by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.