Commissioners declare Sept. ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’

GREENVILLE — During its Monday regular session, the Darke County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring September National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and September 14 as World Suicide Prevention Day.

The proclamation states, “Suicide is a serious, but preventable public health problem. Yet each year over 800,000 people globally and over 47,000 people in the United States will die as a result of suicide, and 20 times that number will attempt suicide. Whole communities across the globe and in America are impacted by its sometimes sudden and long-lasting effects.”

The proclamation, voted on by Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Rhoades and Mike Stegall, calls for early detection and treatment, which are “known to improve outcomes and quality of life.”

Those suffering from thoughts of suicide, or those who know someone suffering and in need of help, are encouraged to call the Tri-County CRISIS Hotline at 800-351-7347 or Text 4Hope to 741741;

“We encourage all citizens to join us in promoting the health and wellness of individuals, families, and communities in Darke County,” said the commissioners.