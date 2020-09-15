Arcanum School Board approves 2021 appropriations

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Board of Education met in regular session Thursday night.

Elementary Principal Joni Peschie, Middle School Principal Jason Vince and High School Principal Jason Stephan provided the board with reports on an exciting and successful first week of school.

The board approved the Treasurer Kip Gray’s Treasurer’s Report and permanent appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021, as presented by Gray.

Donations in the amount of $150.02 from various donors for the Agriculture Multi-Use Building Capital Campaign were accepted.

A $2,000 donation from the PTO for the purchase of thermometers to be sent home with the students was also accepted.

The board also approved the following personnel considerations:

Usage agreement with Arcanum Youth Basketball for the 2020-21 school year.

Coaches for the 202-21 school year — Randy Baker, varsity baseball; Chey Kramer, JV baseball; Mike Morris, varsity softball; and Katie Jenkins, JV softball.

Volunteer baseball coaches for the 2020-21 school year — Justin Rench and Kelly Kramer.

Volunteer softball coaches for the 2020-21 school year — Mark Garbig, Jack Kinninger, Ben Garbig and Katria Turner.

Classified subs — Elizabeth Raush, aide/cafeteria; Olivia McCastle, custodial/aide cafeteria; Caitlin McEldowney, aide; Jillian Etherington, aide/cafeteria; and Regin Blinn, aide.

The board also gave approval to a shared services agreement with Franklin Monroe Board of Education for the purpose of transportation to extra curricular events, when appropriate.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding regarding teacher workdays during school wide remote instruction and approved MOU regarding remote teaching during a quarantine.

Further, the board approved the following policies:

AC nondiscrimination, ACA nondiscrimination on the basis of sex, ACAA sexual harassment, ACAA-R sexual harassment grievance process, GCPD suspension and termination of professional staff members, GPDP suspension, demotion and termination of support staff members, JED student absences and excuses, JEGA permanent exclusion, JFCF and JFCF-R hazing and bullying, JG student discipline, JGD student suspension, JGDA emergency removal of student, JGE student expulsion, KLD and KLD-R public complaints about district personnel.

John Stephens then gave the superintendent’s report, telling the board how successful the first week of school was, before the board went into executive session.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact reporterr Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

