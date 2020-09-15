Farmers Market hosts Christmas in September

GREENVILLE — The Downtown Greenville Farmers Market will be celebrating Christmas in September on Saturday, September 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Downtown Greenville Farmers Market vendors will be decorating their booths for the season. Many of the vendors will have crafts and baked goods that would make great gifts this coming holiday season.

Even though the season is starting to wind down, you can also get some great locally grown vegetables.

Come to the Downtown Greenville Farmers Market and find everything from woodworking to soaps and lotions and from t-shirts to crocheted, sewn and knitted items. There will also be plenty of baked goods that will definitely not make it to your holiday get-together. They are so good that they may not even make it home.

For more information on the Downtown Greenville Farmers Market, please visit us at www.MainStreetGreenville.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram, or call us at 937-548-4998.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4498.