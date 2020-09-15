Greenville NJROTC car wash Sept. 19

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School’s NJROTC Green Wave Navy will be conducting a FREE car wash on Saturday, September 19 in the North Parking lot of the High School (the back lot between the High School and the Career Tech building). The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be six different car wash and drying stations in use to ensure the quickest possible processing of cars.

This is being done as a community service project for the residents of Greenville and nearby towns. There will be NO CHARGE to anyone who brings a car, and donations will NOT be accepted. NJROTC Cadets are collecting pledges on a per-car basis, but no pledge is required to have your car washed.

If you would like to support one of the Cadets in the NJROTC Program, or simply show your support for their efforts, you can bring your car to be washed, or pledge your support to one of the Cadets or both. If you would like to pledge your support but do not personally know any of the Cadets, you can contact the NJROTC Senior Naval Science Instructor, Commander Win Knowles, USN (ret) at wknowles@gcswave.com or by phone at the high school 937-548-4188, ext. 1118. Please feel free to leave a message.

If you would like to learn more about the NJROTC Program at Greenville High School, feel free to contact CDR Knowles. The NJROTC’s next major community service project will be a highway cleanup effort in late September or early October.