Walters named VP, corp. strategy for Midmark

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, recently announced the promotion of Beth Walters to vice president, corporate strategy.

In this new role, Walters will be responsible for leading the development and maintenance of Midmark’s corporate strategy while collaborating to ensure alignment of functional strategies across all three of Midmark’s business units — medical, dental and animal health. Walters will also be responsible for leading the organization to embrace new business areas and ensure the successful integration of these areas into core business processes.

Stephanie Muir, chief technology officer for Midmark stated, “I am excited to have Beth in this new role. She has shown leadership through significant strategic efforts and has led initiatives that have presented an invaluable impact on our brand. With Beth leading this effort, we will continue to accelerate toward our strategic vision, ensuring we are staying ahead of the rapidly changing healthcare markets we serve so that we can best support our customers now and in the future.”

Joining Midmark in December 2014, Walters has led a series of strategic implementations for the company. She led the renewal of Midmark’s corporate strategy in 2016, as well as led cross-functional teams to design and recommend the path forward in the areas of customer education and digital transformation.

Before Midmark, Walters held multiple strategy and finance leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson medical device companies. She received her bachelor’s degree in economics/business from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from California State Polytechnic University.

To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com

