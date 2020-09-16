Diners and Drive-ins in Darke County

GREENVILLE — As part of the continuing fun of the Garst Museum’s Annie’s GALA on October 3, here is your chance to get a fabulous pre-ordered dinner of your choice, prepared by Montage, and served as you cruise through the new Garst parking lot.

Three menu choices ($20 each entree) are: steak kabob with bell peppers, onion and cherry tomatoes over wild rice; grilled salmon with cucumber dill sauce over wild rice blend; or veggie kabobs over wild rice blend. Dinners include your choice of side dish (asparagus or corn pudding), salad (Caesar or mixed greens), and dessert (key lime pie or a brownie). Pick up your dinner on October 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the easy-in, easy-out drive-thru at Garst. Order forms are available at GarstGala.com and must be received at Garst by September 30.

Want even more fun? Stop in and check out the over 100 items up for bid in the Silent Auction at Garst. On-going until noon on Saturday, October 3, you can also place bids online at GarstGala.com. The high bid for each item will be posted daily at the website. The Silent Auction ends at noon that day.

To top it off, enter to win a week’s stay at the Royal Palms Beach House in Ft. Myers, Florida! Complete with private pool and hot tub, Tiki house, and just a two-minute walk to the beach, this lovely home, donated by Mike and Sherri Jones, can be yours for a week scheduled through December 2021 (except January to March). For more details, visit RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com . The drawing on October 3 will be held prior to Fun #3. Tickets to get in the drawing are $10 each.

Call or stop by Garst Museum, 937-548-5250, 205 North Broadway, Greenville, OH, 45331, to order by check or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email garstgala@gmail.com

Linda Newbauer, Annie's G.A.L.A. committee person, has ordered her personalized dinner from Montage's Aaron and Michelle Cox, and will pull into the new Garst Museum parking lot to pick up her dinner on October.

Annie’s GALA set for Oct. 3 at Garst Museum