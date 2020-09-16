Traveling Vietnam Wall Sept. 17-19 in Versailles

VERSAILLES — A POW/MIA Honor Weekend will be celebrated Sept. 17 thru 19 at Marker Road and Grand Avenue in Versailles. All is welcome to attend and show your support for this great country we are so fortunate to live in.

During the weekend there will be the traveling Vietnam Wall, military reenactment team, military vehicles, and chow trailers. Recognition Day is on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. will honor our POW/MIA military men and women with a 21-gun salute and ceremony.

The Versailles VFW, American Legion, and Sons of the Legion are inviting veterans to an honorary bivouac (camping). Campers and tents are welcome.

For more information, call Dave Miller at 937-526-3836.

Remember to be responsible for COVID-19 guidelines set by the state.