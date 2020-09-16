Steve Knapke memorial blood drive Sept. 21

VERSAILLES — Help fight cancer by donating at the fourth annual Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive co-sponsored by the Versailles Poultry Days Committee Monday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Steve was inspired to become a blood donor after surviving a 1988 auto accident with the help of blood transfusions. He later became a platelet donor and totaled 81 lifetime donations. Steve was the victim of another accident, also caused by an impaired driver, on Sept. 11, 2016 that claimed his life and injured his wife Lois.

The Knapke family partnered with the Versailles Poultry Committee blood drive to co-sponsor the first Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive in 2018.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or can chose the “Wake Up & Give” or “Time to Save a Life” T-shirt from earlier in the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

CBC enters the fall season with one-third of the September blood drive schedule cancelled. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related interruptions. High schools that began the year with remote learning have cancelled blood drives, while those still scheduled will be at reduced capacity.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.

Lois Knapke with her daughters Emmy D’Antonio and Rachel Durham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Knapke-family.jpg Lois Knapke with her daughters Emmy D’Antonio and Rachel Durham. Provided photo