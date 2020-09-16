Darke County Parks in-person programs start Sept. 18

GREENVILLE — Did you know that many of the programs and events offered by the Darke County Parks are completely free of charge? Prairie Days, Maple Sugarin’ Festival, Luminary Walk, conservation kids after-school program, nature hikes, dog walks and many more, are all offered for no fee. Darke County Parks also offers numerous in-classroom school programs and field trip opportunities. These are available to every school in Darke County, and are completely free of charge.

One of the newest programs, Rest Home Roam, is another free program offered to all rest homes in the area. Residents have been able to enjoy visiting with naturalists and animal ambassadors through the windows of their rooms. In March, programming was transitioned to all digital formats because of the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic.

Some programs do require a small fee which covers input cost. Most fee-based programs are offered for under $10. These include parent and preschool adventures, pumpkin hunt, canoe and kayak trips and more.

The Darke County Parks is happy to announce that they will begin to offer some in-person public programs starting September 18, while continuing a selection of digital options. Upcoming programs include: Morning Bird Walks Every Friday from Sept. 18 through Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.; Bark in the Park Dog Walks, Sept. 22, Oct. 8, and Nov. 5; Preschool Adventures, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.; Owl Prowls, Oct. 1, Oct. 30, and Nov. 30; and Fall Family Fun Day, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information please contact DCP at 937-548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org. All programs do require registration at this time.

Enjoy a Bark in the Park Dog Walk courtesy of your Darke County Parks District. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Dog-Hike-_2-resize-crop.jpg Enjoy a Bark in the Park Dog Walk courtesy of your Darke County Parks District. Provided photo