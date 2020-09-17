League offers info on voting

DARKE COUNTY — Wondering if you are registered to vote? If you want to vote in the November 3 General Election, you need to be registered by October 5.

Not sure if you are registered? Go to the Darke Co. Board of Elections website www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/ and tap or click on the “Am I Registered” link. You can put in your name and see if you are presently registered. The same is available at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, VoteOhio.gov. Or call the local Board of Elections at 937-548-1835

Are you qualified to register? You may be if you are a citizen of the United States, are at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election, and will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election.

If you aren’t registered, you can do so at VoteOhio.gov, or in person at the Board of Elections, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville, or other locations noted on the website. With the registration deadline looming, it would be best to register in person or online. Absentee or in-person early voting starts October 6, the day after the registration deadline.

By Darke Co. League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters, Darke County, is a non-partisan organization encouraging active participation of citizens in their government.

