Happily Ever Co. reopening on Broadway

GREENVILLE — Happily Ever Co. celebrated its reopening on Thursday after completing the move to a new building.

Now located at 519 South Broadway in Greenville, Happily Ever Co. will be celebrating its two-year anniversary in October. The store owner, Sarah Hall, and store manager, Rachel Neal, are excited about the move bringing them closer to the heart of Greenville.

“We are thrilled to be closer to other boutique stores on broadway,” Hall said. “I think it will help us grow as a business and attract other boutique shoppers on Broadway.”

Along with the new location, Happily Ever Co. also has an entirely new line of products, with some being locally made. The store offers a wide variety of clothes, shoes, boots, candles, soaps, and many other products. The new soaps, one titled “Dandi ‘lye’ n’ Sudz,” were all locally produced.

When asked why the company decided to move, Hall stated that it was primarily an issue of space.

“We have grown as a company since we first opened,” noted Hall. “So we have been looking for a bigger space, and when we saw that this building was open we thought it would be a great opportunity to acquire a bigger space, and, like I said, be closer to the heart of Greenville and other boutique shops.”

Though they have moved to a new location, Hall confirmed that Happily Ever Co.’s mission remains the same.

“We are here for women of all shapes and sizes,” Hall concluded. “We have a wide array of different sizes and we want to make women feel happy and comfortable in their bodies.”

Happily Ever Co. will be celebrating its reopening with a double points reward program that will end on Sunday. To access the rewards program, visit the shop’s website at HappilyEverCo.shop or download its app from the Apple or Android stores by searching the company title.

Happily Ever Co. Owner, Sarah Hall (right), alongside Store Manager, Rachel Neal (left). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_2013.jpg Happily Ever Co. Owner, Sarah Hall (right), alongside Store Manager, Rachel Neal (left). Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate Happily Ever Co. offers items ranging from clothing and shoes, to candles and soap. Visit the store this weekend for double rewards points when you register on their website, Happily Ever Co.shop https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_2019.jpg Happily Ever Co. offers items ranging from clothing and shoes, to candles and soap. Visit the store this weekend for double rewards points when you register on their website, Happily Ever Co.shop Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate