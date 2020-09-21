Darke County Republican Party holds raffle Oct. 18

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party is selling raffle tickets for a framed autographed 2020 Trump-Pence Flag that was recently won in a statewide contest by the Trump Victory Campaign. This 3’x5’ flag is an authentic, canvas flag signed by President Donald J. Trump and framed locally. Tickets are $10 apiece and will be available at Ace Hardware in Greenville, a Soothing Touch Massage in Versailles, or by contacting any Republican elected office holder in Darke County. Tickets will also be sold at the Mobile Headquarters held on Saturday mornings from 9-12p in front of A&B Coffee in Downtown Greenville.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 18th at the Darke County Hog Roast. Winner does not need to be present to win. Contact Katie DeLand at kathleendeland@gmail.com or find us on Facebook @Darke County Republican Party for more information.