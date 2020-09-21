Leugers sentenced to 15 years

GREENVILLE — Christian Leugers, 20, of Arcanum, appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on gross sexual imposition charges. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided with Darke County Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby and Leugers defense attorney David Rohrer present.

In a negotiated plea agreement, Leugers pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, for engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor. The amended plea deal dropped a first-degree felony rape charge and another third-degree felony gross sexual imposition charge.

The hearing began by Hein going over Leugers sex offender registration requirements. Leugers will now be labeled as a tier two sex offender, which requires him to register his status every six months for 25 years following his release from prison.

Hein then accepted Leugers guilty plea and both of the lawyers presented the mutually recommended sentence of three years incarceration for each of the five counts, totaling 15 years in prison.

Rohrer stated that he believe that Leugers is a troubled young man who needs help. He expressed his recommendation that Leugers seek counseling in prison to deal with issues that allegedly prompted his misbehavior.

An advocate on behalf of the victim expressed her disappointment in Leugers and stated that she hopes the victim is able to recover. She also mentioned that she hopes Leugers will seek help for his issues in prison.

Leugers was quiet throughout the entire process and did not make a statement on his own behalf.

Following the statements, Hein adopted the mutually recommended sentence, and imposed three years in prison on all five counts, totalling 15 years.

Leugers was taken to the Darke County jail immediately following the hearing where he awaits transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, please email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

