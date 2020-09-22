Fort GreeneVille DAR seeks wreath sponsors

GREENVILLE — In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country, including 400-plus wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

The goal for this year is to honor every veteran laid to rest at Greenville Union Cemetery. Fort GreeneVille DAR members Helen Wright, Debbie Nisonger, Chris Nehring, and Cindy Austen have been documenting veterans’ graves and are nearing a total of 1,500 veterans’ graves.

At this time, a total of 1070 wreaths have been donated. Fort GreeneVille DAR is asking the public to help meet the goal of 1,500 wreaths.

Fort GreeneVille DAR will be at the October First Friday in downtown Greenville in front of the Darke County Visitors Bureau with donation order forms. Please plan to attend and donate wreaths.

To sponsor a wreath, please visit the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Click on “Local Sponsorship Group.” Click on number of wreaths. “Select Group to Sponsor” and type in “Fort GreeneVille DAR,” or you can visit the Fort GreeneVille Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19, 2020. It is always a free event and open to all people. Please plan to attend and assist in laying wreaths. Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Greenville Union Cemetery included in Wreaths Across America