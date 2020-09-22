Bradford FFA officers plan for 2020-21

BRADFORD — Every year, our FFA officer teams have a retreat to plan the upcoming year. Usually, the officers travel somewhere where they spend a day or two planning activities and meetings. Although this year’s officer team could not travel anywhere because of COVID-19, on July 30, the Bradford FFA officer team met between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at our high school to plan a promising year ahead.

While maintaining social distancing and following the guidelines of our state and school district, all FFA officers worked together to plan activities and events for a normal year, as well as activities and events in the event that schools would revert to online classes due to the pandemic. We planned our FFA meetings for the year, and finalized designs on our chapter and officer shirts. In addition, officers learned more about their duties and how to work/upload things, drew up an idea for our bulletin board in the hallway, and came up with ideas to celebrate the fifth year anniversary of our FFA chapter!

A lot of things were discussed and much was accomplished. Our officer team has big things planned for our chapter, school, and community.The Bradford FFA is looking forward to a great year!