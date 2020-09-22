MV FFA hosts Fall Fair Oct. 1

UNION CITY, Ohio — It’s that time of year again! Fall Fair is here!

The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter is having its 51st annual Fall Fair October 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. All members are selling dinner tickets. The menu for an adult meal is a half BBQ chicken, applesauce, baked potato, roll, a cookie, and an orange drink. Adult dinners can be purchased for $8. There will be no children or ham meals this year.

Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak, we will not be having a walk in and sit down option for the dinners. The dinners can be picked up at the school by following the ¨Drive Thru¨ option at the main entrance of the K-12 building. All FFA members will be following the current mask mandate.

In addition, the chapter is collecting monetary donations to be in the Fall Fair ad booklet. An ad booklet is a publication where all of the donors will be placed highest donation to lowest as a way to promote his/her respected business. All proceeds will go towards supporting a portion of leadership conferences, registration for career development contests, camp, and conventions.

If anyone would like dinner tickets or would like to donate towards the ad booklet you can talk to any FFA member or call 937-964-4464 ext. 2479. We welcome everyone to come out and enjoy the 51st annual Fall Fair courtesy of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter.