Disabled American Veterans Day Sept. 25

GREENVILLE — In honor of the Disabled American Veteran’s (DAV) 100th anniversary, members of the local chapter 57 submitted a request to the Darke County Commissioners and City of Greenville to recognize September 25, 2020, as Disabled American Veterans day.

The DAV is a non-profit veterans service organization that is comprised of 34,000 members in Ohio and more than 1 million members across the United States. The DAV was founded 100 years ago, on September 25, 1920, in Cincinnati. The local chapter 57 has made numerous charitable contributions to the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center, and regularly volunteers on Wednesdays golf carting veterans from their cars into the hospital. The DAV is also active in the Greenville Honor Guard.

County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Rhoades, Mike Stegall, and Mayor of Greenville, Steve Willman, both formally adopted September 25, 2020 as DAV day and recognized the great work that the group does to support disabled veterans and their families.

In a statement acknowledging the request, Willman wrote that, “…the DAV represents the interests of disabled veterans, their families, their widowed spouses and their orphans before the federal government, as well as state and local governments.”

Willman also praised the DAV’s fight for providing equitable benefits and services to women and minority veterans to improve mental health care and suicide prevention efforts. He concluded by writing that the city of Greenville is proud to honor the members of the DAV by dedicating September 25 as DAV day.

The County Commissioners echoed similar sentiments in their adoption of DAV day.

“I appreciate Greenville and the surrounding communities for supporting us,” said Robert A. Foster, Commander of the local chapter 57 of the DAV. “We do a number of things to support local veterans, and we point them in the right the direction if we are unable to help. We’ve helped many veterans ourselves and also led them to the right place to find information.”

The continued commitment of the local chapter of the DAV is as inspiring as it is relevant. The great work the organization does shines a light on the necessity for all of us to recognize and show respect to those who have given so much defending our country.

So, on September 25, slow down, and take time to think about the sacrifice that countless veterans have made defending our freedoms.

Shown from left to right are Steven Eldred, Lesley Cantrell, Commander Robert A. Foster, Ken Wombold, and Ivan Christian. All of the men pictured are members of the local chapter 57 of the Disabled American Veterans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_0835.jpg Shown from left to right are Steven Eldred, Lesley Cantrell, Commander Robert A. Foster, Ken Wombold, and Ivan Christian. All of the men pictured are members of the local chapter 57 of the Disabled American Veterans. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate Shown from left to right are Ken Wombold, Lesley Cantrell, Commander Robert A. Foster, and Steven Eldred. This photo was taken at a military funeral in the area. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_dav.jpg Shown from left to right are Ken Wombold, Lesley Cantrell, Commander Robert A. Foster, and Steven Eldred. This photo was taken at a military funeral in the area. Provided photo

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, Nathaniel Kubik, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

