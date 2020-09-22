State of the Heart Care receives donation

UNION CITY — State of the Heart Care recently received a generous donation in the amount of $400 from The Union City Browns Backers. They have chosen to donate funds in support of State of the Heart Care for the past several years during their club meetings and viewing parties, raising over $3,000 in the past three years.

Scott, Founder and President of the Union City Browns Backers since its start in 1987, shared that even though their club may face some challenges in finding a meeting place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, they are still pleased they can continue to support their local community.

When asked why they chose to support State of the Heart Care, Scott stated, “It’s a very important organization. I work for Kaup Pharmacy and come in contact with a number of employees from State of the Heart Care. They are extremely gracious, caring people that care for their patients. They are a great benefit to our community to have available for those that need it.”

Scott shared the Union City Browns Backers have more raffle items this year and, “We will overcome our challenges and continue to support the Cleveland Browns and local businesses and organizations like State of the Heart Care in 2021.”

The Browns Backers meet at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month-July through December, at the Pizza Hut in Union City. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Union City Browns Backers, you may contact their President, Scott, at 937-414-9772. And for more information on the hospice, palliative care, and bereavement services State of the Heart Care can offer to you or your family, please visit our website stateoftheheartcare.org or contact 800-417-7535.

Kristi Strawser, Executive Director at State of the Heart Care, receives a check from Scott, President of the Union City Browns Backers.