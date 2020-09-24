3-alarm fire damages home

FORT JEFFERSON — At least one family pet was lost Wednesday afternoon following a three-alarm structure fire that left a family home heavily damaged.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and multiple mutual aid departments from across the county to the 3800 block of State Route 121 in reference to a residential structure fire.

According to Jerry Holsapple, Public Information Officer for the New Madison Fire Department, fire crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from all floors within the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down and contain the fire, preventing widespread damage.

“Although the occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the fire, it was initially reported as it being unknown if anyone was inside the structure,” said Holsapple. “Darke County deputies, being first to arrive on the scene, did a great job and were able to report no entrapment.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire; however at least one of the family’s two cats perished inside the home.

The fire, which is believed to have started at the front of the residence and spread throughout, remains under investigation by the New Madison Fire Department.

