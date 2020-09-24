Pheasant hunt for veterans Nov. 15

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Pheasants Forever will be hosting the 10th annual veteran’s pheasant hunt on Sunday, November 15. This will be an excellent event for veterans to enjoy a pheasant hunt, learn about wildlife habitat conservation, enjoy clay bird shooting, and other outdoor activities.

The purpose of the Veteran’s Pheasant Hunt is to give military veterans the opportunity to enjoy a guided pheasant hunt and to understand Pheasants Forever’s mission to promote wildlife habitat conservation. This hunt is Pheasants Forever’s way of thanking all veterans for their service to our country. This hunt is sponsored by Darke County Pheasants Forever, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Wildlife, the Wildlife Restoration Fund, and other local sponsors.

The hunt will be held at Deer Run, located at 5252 Stoker Road (about 2 miles southeast of Newport) in Shelby County. All hunters will need to have a valid Ohio hunting license the day of the hunt. Hunting licenses will not be sold at the hunt. The hunt is for veterans; however, other family members and friends may attend to participate in other outdoor activities.

Applications must be received by October 26, 2020. The application packet and directions can be printed from the Darke County Pheasants Forever website at www.darkecountypf675.org/events/