Pheasants Forever hosts youth hunt Nov. 14

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Pheasants Forever will be hosting the 19th annual youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, November 14. The hunt and field day will be held at Deer Run, located at 5252 Stoker Road (about 2 miles southeast of Newport) in Shelby County.

This will be an excellent event for youth to enjoy a pheasant hunt, clay bird shooting, firearm safety and cleaning, game field dressing, wildlife habitat conservation, and other outdoor activities. This event is sponsored by Darke County Pheasants Forever, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Wildlife, The Wildlife Restoration Fund, and several local sponsors.

The purpose of the Youth Pheasant Hunt is to instill in young people a lifelong enthusiasm and respect for hunting. Providing a complete and realistic upland bird hunting experience teaches hunter safety and ethics and the importance of wildlife habitat conservation.

Only youth 12 to 16 years of age the day of the hunt with proof of hunter safety course completion and a valid Ohio hunting license or an apprenticeship license are eligible to hunt. All youth must have a guardian present with them.

Applications must be received by October 26. The application packet can be printed from the Darke County Pheasants Forever website www.darkecountypf675.org/events/