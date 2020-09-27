Fire destroys truck, damages road

HOLLANSBURG — A Pitsburg driver avoided injury Thursday evening following a fire that left the vehicle he was operating destroyed.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Hollansburg Fire Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 2500-B Hollansburg-Richmond Road in reference to a fully involved vehicle fire.

According to the Hollansburg Fire Department, a 2007 Dodge Ram (hauling building supply), was traveling southbound on Hollansburg-Richmond Road when the driver noticed the smell of something electrical burning in the cab. The driver, Douglas Rowe of Pitsburg, was able to stop and exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire. Areas of the asphalt roadway surrounding the vehicle received heavy damage due to the fire’s extreme heat. The Darke County Highway Deparmtent was requested to the scene to access and repair the damaged roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire; however, the vehicle was deemed a total loss.

The fire, deemed to be mechanical/electrical in nature, will remain under investigation by the Hollansburg Fire Department.

Hollansburg fire fighters extinguished a vehicle fire at 2500-B Hollansburg-Richmond Road Thursday. No one was injured.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

