Fire destroys Ansonia barn

ANSONIA — A Friday evening second-alarm barn fire left a barn heavily damaged resulting in heavy equipment being called to the scene to raze the 130 x 30-foot structure.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and multiple mutual aid departments from across the county responded to the 5400 block of White-Coppess Road in reference to a possible structure fire.

According to Lt. Cory Meadows of the Ansonia Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find the large barn fully involved in fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and bring the scene under control. The fire did however spread throughout the structure causing widespread heavy damage.

The barn, used primarily for storage, was deemed a total loss. Heavy machinery was called to the scene to aid in the efforts resulting in the structure being razed to the ground. Along with what was described as everyday items being stored in the barn, a boat and two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire. The estimated value of the loss associated with the fire is not known but is believed to substantial.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause and nature of the fire are unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by the Ansonia Fire Department.

A fire fighter extinguishes embers at a barn fire in Ansonia Friday evening. The entire structure and its contents were lost.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

