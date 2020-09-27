Suspect arrested in home invasion

NEW MADISON — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a Saturday evening home invasion that left a New Madison woman injured from the attack.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of North Harrison Street in New Madison, following a 9-1-1 call placed to the Darke County Dispatch Center in reference to a home invasion in progress.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a female caller informed the dispatcher that an unknown male had entered her residence. During the call, dispatchers were able to hear that the caller, as well as her dog, were being attacked by the intruder.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies came in contact with the suspect, Dustin Yount, 36, of New Madison. Yount was taken into custody after a short struggle with officers that ultimately ended with one deputy receiving minor injuries. Yount was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was booked on aggravated burglary charges.

A female resident of the home was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Further charges against the suspect may be pending.

Deputies arrest a suspect in a New Madison home invasion Saturday night. Dustin Yount was charged with aggravated burglary, with other charges pending. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Comer-088711.jpg Deputies arrest a suspect in a New Madison home invasion Saturday night. Dustin Yount was charged with aggravated burglary, with other charges pending.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com