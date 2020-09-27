Driver injured in rollover crash

ANSONIA — A single-vehicle rollover crash ended in injuries Saturday evening following what deputies believe to be an alcohol-related related accident.
At approximately 5:02 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 9700 block of Coletown-Lightsville Road in reference to a rollover crash with entrapment.
According to the Darke County Sherriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Coletown-Lightsville Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and traveled off the right side of the roadway in the area of 6999 Coletown-Lightsville Road. The Nissan struck a mailbox, continuing north, before striking a utility pole, rolling at least once before coming to rest on its top near 9722 Coletown-Lightsville Road.
The male driver, who was extricated from the vehicle via non-mechanical means, was treated on the scene for non life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare. His condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com