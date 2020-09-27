Driver injured in rollover crash

ANSONIA — A single-vehicle rollover crash ended in injuries Saturday evening following what deputies believe to be an alcohol-related related accident.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 9700 block of Coletown-Lightsville Road in reference to a rollover crash with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sherriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Coletown-Lightsville Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and traveled off the right side of the roadway in the area of 6999 Coletown-Lightsville Road. The Nissan struck a mailbox, continuing north, before striking a utility pole, rolling at least once before coming to rest on its top near 9722 Coletown-Lightsville Road.

The male driver, who was extricated from the vehicle via non-mechanical means, was treated on the scene for non life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare. His condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

