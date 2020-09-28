Court hears drug possession, theft cases

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jennifer Stover, 31, of Greenville, appeared in court for a violation of her community control sanctions. Stover had received community control sanctions as a part of her sentencing on a 2018 case which cites receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The Darke County Adult Probation Department filed a notice that Stover was not compliant with the terms of her community control and failed to report. In addition to those violations, Stover was recently charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. Stover admitted to violating her community control and also pleaded guilty to the theft charge. On the community control violation, she was sentenced to 309 days in jail with 309 days credit and ordered to pay court costs. On the theft charge, she was sentenced to 57 days in jail with 27 days credit and ordered to pay the restitution amount of $2,399.

Paul E. Brown Jr., 46, of Greenville, appeared in court for plea agreement on a three-count indictment, with the first count citing receiving stolen property, and count two and three citing breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies. The agreement dismissed counts two and three of the indictment and Brown pleaded guilty to the first count, receiving stolen property. As a part of the plea agreement, the second and third counts were dismissed and it was recommended by the lawyers that Brown pay the $3,932 in restitution on those cases. He is currently being held at the Darke County Jail and his bond was not altered.

Damian King, 41, of Greenville, entered into a change of plea, and pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl compound, a fifth-degree felony. Due to King’s ongoing cases with the Darke County Municipal Court, Hein moved the case to sentencing immediately following the guilty plea. King was sentenced to community control for a period of up to 60 months, and ordered to attend a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fees.

Noah Renfro, 20, of Virginia, appeared in court in reference to a warrant issued out of Newport News, Virginia. Renfro was arrested in Darke County and the purpose of this appearance was to extradite him back to Virginia. Renfro requested another hearing, and Hein explained that the State of Virginia must send a witness to identify Renfro and carry out his transfer back to Virginia. He was appointed public defender Alex Pendl, and informed that his next appearance will be September 30.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be contacted by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.

