Security Entrance at Darke County Courthouse dedicated

GREENVILLE — A project more than a year in the making was dedicated Monday afternoon at the Darke County Courthouse.

The new security entrance, on which work began in July 2019, and which was completed in January 2020, was officially dedicated. The security entrance was part of a longtime need to improve court security throughout the state.

“It became necessary when the court ordered that we have a single security entrance,” Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman said.

Since then, the commissioners have worked with Mote & Associates to make sure everything was done to perfection.

“We have been working with Mote & Associates ever since,” Aultman said. “To make sure it looked flawless and looked like it was part of the building all along, which is not something that is easy to do.”

Along with that, a time capsule was placed behind the Security Entrance sign on the wall.

“It will have a lot of current photos and newspapers, showing the events of today,” Aultman said. “I am not really sure when it will be opened.”

The Darke County Courthouse was originally built in 1874. It currently houses the Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Common Pleas Court, as well as a number of county offices.

From left to right, Deputy Ron Beisner, Darke County Commissioner Mike Rhoades, Darren Reeves and Mike Henderson of Mote & Associates and Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman stand in front of the new Security Entrance sign at the Darke County Courthouse. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_photo1.jpg From left to right, Deputy Ron Beisner, Darke County Commissioner Mike Rhoades, Darren Reeves and Mike Henderson of Mote & Associates and Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman stand in front of the new Security Entrance sign at the Darke County Courthouse. Rob Kiser | Darke County Media