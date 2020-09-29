GOP Women hosting ‘Meet the Candidates’ Oct. 12

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) has invited all of the Republican candidates running in the November 3 general election to speak.

The program will be held Monday, October 12, 6 p.m., at the U-Turn Building on the Radiant Lighthouse Campus, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. The evening’s program is free and does not require reservations.

The invited Republican candidates on the ballot, with the position each seeks, are: Warren Davidson (reelection to 8th Congressional District), Sharon Kennedy (reelection for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court), Judi French (reelection for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court), Chris Epley (for Judge of the 2nd District Court of Appeals), Matt Huffman (reelection for 12th District State Senator), Jena Powell (reelection for 80th District State Representative), Susan Manchester (reelection for 84th District State Representative), Jason Aslinger (reelection for Judge of the Juvenile/Probate Division of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas), Matthew Aultman (reelection for Darke County Commissioner), Larry Holmes (for Darke County Commissioner), R. Kelly Ormsby, III (reelection for Darke County Prosecuting Attorney), Cindy Pike (reelection for Darke County Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas), Toby Spencer (reelection for Darke County Sheriff), Linda Stachler (reelection for Darke County Recorder), and Timothy Kathman (reelection for Darke County Coroner).

“The club is very pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to meet the Republican Candidates personally, have a chance to speak with them and hear their plans for representing the residents of Darke County,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President. “These are the people who will help run our state and county government. We hope the public will take advantage of this opportunity to meet them.”

The club does offer an optional dinner, prior to the speaker’s program, at a per person cost of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, October 8, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477, or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. For more information, email President Betty Hill at DCRWPresident@darkegop.org or visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html

Republicans on November 3 ballot invited to speak