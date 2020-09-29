Pequignot named to Big Brothers, Sisters board

GREENVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is pleased to announce the newest member to its Board of Trustees, Jeff Pequignot. Jeff is currently retired but used to work at Midmark and is a former educator.

Board members play an intricate role in ensuring the success of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s programs. The agency’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers, and others in the community, the agency is accountable for each child in their program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and educational success.

“Having a strong board is an important part of the success of our Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. The knowledge, experience, and support they bring to the table is outstanding. I look to them on a regular basis for advice, outside feedback, and connections to grow the agency in many capacities. I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful group of volunteers to back me up in my role as director,” said Jennifer Bruns, executive director.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. Currently, there are 12 children throughout Shelby and Darke County waiting to be matched with an adult mentor. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can empower the potential of our local community’s youth, please call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

Pequignot https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Jeff-Pcrop.jpg Pequignot Provided photo