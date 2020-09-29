Three sentenced in court

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Tori Penny, 26, of Greenville, was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, and ordered to serve 15 days in jail with two days credited. Penny had previously pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. Hein noted that the 13 days in jail was ordered due to the nature of the charge and the facts of the case. Penny was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, and directed to complete all recommended education/treatment programs such as anger management.

Hiram Roberts, 21, of West Milton, was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, and ordered to serve 45 days in jail with 23 days credited. The jail time will be served on later order of the court. He was sentenced in reference to an attempted burglary charge in which he previously pleaded guilty. If he fails to comply with the terms of his sentence, he faces up to 11 additional months in prison.

Steven M. Karnehm, 26, of Greenville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 65 days suspended and credit for 55 days served, and community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months. The terms and conditions of suspending the 65 days are that Karnehm report to the adult probation department as ordered, and attend either alcohol or drug abuse treatment, or mental health treatment. The sentencing was in reference to a domestic violence charge to which Karnehm previously pleaded guilty.

Jessica Kreitzer, 45, of Dayton, appeared in court to be arraigned on one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Kreitzer faces up to 3 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Kreitzer pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her bond was continued. She is currently being held at the Darke County Jail and her next hearing is scheduled for October 22.

