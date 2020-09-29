Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

September 26, 2:52 p.m.: Patrolling officers noticed an altercation on the corner of Fifth and Ash Street. The matter was resolved amicably, and no charges were pressed.

WARRANT

September 25, 8:08 p.m.: Officers responded to Goodwill, 637 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a suspicious person report. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Aaron Sanders, who had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation on a felonious assault charge. Sanders was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he is currently held.

THEFT

September 19, 2:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the corner of East Fourth Street and St. Clair Street in reference to a fight. During the fight, a cell phone was dropped and picked up by an unknown person. The investigation is ongoing.

September 22, 3:43 p.m.: Officers responded to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who notified police that a number of televisions were stolen from the electronics section of the store. Police were unable to obtain the identities of the individuals responsible for the theft and the investigation is still open.

September 26, 12:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy, 1009 East Main Street, in reference to a theft not in progress. Police were able to locate the subject, Issac Lane, who had previously been trespassed from CVS. Lane was issued two citations for criminal trespassing and theft.

September 26, 2:30 p.m.: Police responded to 1400 block of North Chippewa Street in reference to a stolen license plate. The complainant did not know who could have taken it and the investigation is still open.

TRAFFIC

September 25, 8:36 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Broadway in reference to a private property accident. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle meant to reverse on to South Broadway, but mistakenly put the vehicle in drive and ran into a cement wall. No major injuries were reported.

September 25, 11:22 a.m.: The Greenville Police Department received notice of a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus. The driver of the vehicle was contacted, admitted to not stopping, and was issued a citation.

September 26, 9:11 p.m.: A patrolling officer observed a damaged vehicle in the parking lot of Tolly’s Gastropub, 644 Wagner Avenue. Upon making contact with the owner, they informed police that the driver had hit and run. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle and criminal proceedings are in the works.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

September 24, 6:42 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to male and female subjects chasing each other with knives. Jazzmine Howell was charged with disorderly conduct, with an enhanced penalty due to the event occurring within a school zone.

DRUGS

September 24, 10:58 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of Morrow Street in reference to a possible overdose. The subject was revived and transported to Wayne HealthCare.

MISCELLANEOUS

September 24, 7:19 a.m.: Police responded to Prairie Ridge Trail in reference to a found cell phone. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the phone, but there was no answer. The phone was placed into police property to be returned to the owner when they respond.

September 26, 2:47 a.m.: A patrolling officer noticed a group of five juveniles walking on Fourth Street. Upon seeing the officer, the juveniles ran and hid in a nearby wooded area. The on-foot officer was able to locate the group and they were all issued curfew violation citations.