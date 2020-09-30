Upper Floor Tour returns in October

GREENVILLE – 2020 has been a year of challenges, but Main Street Greenville (MSG) continues to work through those challenges and bring the public exciting events that will entertain and educate.

One of those educational events that got caught up in the early stages of the pandemic was the very popular Mote & Associates presents the First Friday Upper Floor Tour.

Due to its popularity, MSG has rescheduled the event for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Greenville has a lot to offer, which is evident by our many shops in the downtown area. What goes on in some of our second and third floors? Join this year’s tour and find out what is available. Several new locations are on this year’s tour and not all will take you to the upper floors. There is even one new business that you may not know exists on the tour that is only a block away from South Broadway.

Join the First Friday Upper Floor Tour and discover 201 E. Third St., Greenville. This has been a residential home for many years, but now it is an undiscovered gem welcoming visitors to Greenville. In June of this year, Allen and Carmen Howell opened The DownTowner B&B.

Also on this year’s tour is the former Grote Photography building, 324 S. Broadway. The building was most recently a Cricket cell phone provider, but the pandemic forced it to close. Above the store is an apartment to explore.

The Final Bow is making the list for a second consecutive year, but you won’t be seeing the same building. Last year they were on West Main and this year they can be found at 116 E. Third St. This is the first time the Third Street building has been part of the tour.

Also, 616-620 S. Broadway will be making a return to the tour this year. Known as the Horn Building or Union Block Building, this location is always a popular stop on the Upper Floor Tour.

This year’s bonus location is 517 S. Broadway. The building most recently housed The Ivy League, but many in the community will remember it as the Sir Walter Pipe House for approximately 30 years. Many more may remember this as their after-school hangout when it was the Green Villa. You do not need a ticket to tour this location.

As part of the Upper Floor Tour, MSG invites visitors to stop by BMF (Become More Fitness) above Bach to Rock.

They will have their building open for anyone who wants to visit. They will also be hosting a special event for Greenville Rotary. Since Rotary was unable to have its lemon shake-up stand at the fair this year, they will be holding a special event in October. Stop by to purchase a ball for their ball drop later in October or make a bid or two on their silent auction gift baskets.

Tickets for the Mote & Associates presents First Friday Upper Floor Tour are $5 and will be available at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville, prior to the event. Tickets will be available at each location on the tour the day of the event. As a reminder, the Welcome Center will accept cash, checks or credit cards. Only cash and checks will be accepted at tour locations during the event.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit or call 937-548-4998.

