New sandbox exhibit at Bish Discovery Center

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks invite residents to stop in at the Bish Discovery Center and check out the new augmented reality (AR) sandbox.

The new display was completed at the beginning of September and has been a hit with visitors. Children can build a snow-capped mountain, create rivers or deep valleys and watch the topographic map change before their eyes. One can even design an island complete with a volcano. The AR sandbox will be used to teach concepts in geography, geology, and hydrology. Visitors can learn how to read a topographic map, the meaning of contour lines, watersheds, and much more.

Stop in at the Bish Discovery Center during open hours: Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 pm. The Darke County Parks would like to thank the Ketrow Foundation and Harry D. Stephens Memorial Inc. for funding that made this display possible.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Kids_playing_AR_sandbox-res.jpg