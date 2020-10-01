Donors help Scouts repair trailer

GREENVILLE — A local Boy Scout troop has some fresh wheels on its trailer, thanks to the generosity of local donors and some hard work.

Troop 373 needed repair on their scout trailer included: new brakes, bearings, drums, and wheels totalling $1024.34. They received donations from RJ Warner for $200 and Greenville Federal for $200. The troop then participated in Trash Bash earning the rest of the funds needed to repair their trailer.

Troop members would like to thank RJ Warner and Greenville Federal Savings and Loan for their help in making this possible. They are looking forward in using their trailer for future campouts.

From left to right: Scout Leader Rick Normile, Blake Addis, Greenville Federal’s Susan Barker, Jimmy Normile, and Mason Garber. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_BSA-001.jpg From left to right: Scout Leader Rick Normile, Blake Addis, Greenville Federal’s Susan Barker, Jimmy Normile, and Mason Garber. Provided photo From left to right: Chad Booher from RJ Warner, Mason Garber, Blake Addis, Jack Marchal, and Scout Leader Rick Normile. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_BSA-002.jpg From left to right: Chad Booher from RJ Warner, Mason Garber, Blake Addis, Jack Marchal, and Scout Leader Rick Normile. Provided photo