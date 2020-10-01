Sunshine 5K benefits non-profit groups

GREENVILLE — Runners and walkers enjoyed new paths through Greenville City Park as part of the revised course for the annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 19.

Hosted by the Darke County Foundation, the event raised money for several local non-profit organizations, including Bridges to College, the Cancer Association of Darke County, Darke County Parks, DeColores Montessori School, Edison College Foundation, and St. Mary’s School. Participants could choose to have their registration money go towards one of these groups.

Volunteers baked about 1,000 homemade cookies, and donors provided a variety of snacks, a Sunshine 5K T-shirt, and other giveaways to make the Sunshine 5K a top-quality event that participants have come to expect. The Foundation registered 326 participants and provided a 45-minute start period for social distancing.

“This race has a long tradition of serving the charitable interests of Darke County,” said Jonathan Hein, race director and trustee of the Darke County Foundation.

“The 5K provides an enjoyable opportunity for its many participants,” Hein added. “Overall, it’s a win-win event.”

Foundation trustees and staff organized the event with guidance from the Darke County Health Department.

“Our trustees are committed to their role of supporting our community,” said Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation. “They took this event to heart and were thorough in planning a safe and meaningful experience,” she added.

“A main priority of the Foundation is to further the worthwhile efforts of our county’s non-profit organizations,” said Prakel, “so we were glad to provide some exposure and extra funding.”

The top 3 women’s finishers of the 5K were Julie Mattheis 21:55, Ashley Hoying 22:19, and Carolyn Iddings 23:01. The top 3 men’s finishers were Sam Prakel 16:58, Bobby Wiltshire 17:35, and Bryce Shilt 17:54.

Women’s age group winners were Lydia Force 30:26, Tara Seger 34:29, Denise Pentecost 48:51 (age 10 and under); Leah Force 28:23, Brynn Byers 31:20, Kierra Stephan 34:31 (age 11-14); Michaela Kirk 23:09, Brianna Fellers 53:46, Saige Fellers 55:47 (age 15-19); Kennedy Pothast 30:11 (age 20-24); Elizabeth Shields 26:42, Mindy Agne 27:32, Brittany Ullman 29:52 (age 25-29); Julie Whitmer 24:40, Megan Roessner 26:56, Audrey Bennett 30:12 (age 30-34); Ami Anthony 27:38, Heather Costa 36:53, Stacie Eubank 42:14 (age 35-39); Brandy Addington 28:05, Amy Byers 31:20, Starli Bartlett 34:17 (age 40-44); Crystal Barton 23:33, Vickie Kirk 24:14, Kitty Davis 26:31 (age 45-49); Ruth Barga 28:21, Danesa Borgerding 31:37, Kathy Gonzalez 32:58 (age 50-54); Shelly Haber 24:56, Catherine Grow 32:05, Lisa Stover 32:18 (age 55-59); Connie Harshbarger 26:23, Gloria Burns 28:15, Arlene Luttmer 33:25 (age 60-64); Susan Fowble 30:49, Teresa Clark 40:09, Vicki Wiltshire 41:57 (age 65-69); Mary Saintignon 36:17, Rebecca Shumaker 39:31, Carol Williams 42:26 (age 70 and over).

Men’s age group winners were Braxton Depoy 26:59, Blaize Brandewie 34:52, Lucas Gillespie 40:01 (age 10 and under); Tony Spitzer 22:39, Jack Spitzer 22:58, Jackson Ross 33:13 (age 11-14); Matt Bruns 44:25, Isaac Smith 54:56 (age 15-19); Blake Hill 28:35, Zach Smith 54:56, Luke Hanes 59:07 (age 20-24); Taylor Kolker 19:34, Marcus Bingham 27:27, Zach Weaver 31:35 (age 25-29); Sean Martin 39:28, Michael Adkins 55:24 (age 30-34); David Graham 24:13, Jerrod Depoy 27:24, Seth Force 28:29 (age 35-39); Justin Marshall 21:27, Matt Steyer 50:15 (age 40-44); Kevin Addington 25:46, Shawn Stephan 37:17, Mike Bruns 44:25 (age 45-49); Scott Snell 22:09, Paul Myers 26:21, Steve Duncan 26:22 (age 50-54); Tony Adams 22:25, Bill Haber 23:07, Ron Sherck 23:18 (age 55-59); Bill Whaley 23:51, Rick Krogman 29:54, Alan Martin 56:20 (age 60-64); Richard Barton 25:10, William Osterbur 27:12, Gary Moore 31:14 (age 65-69); Randy Bashore 26:55, Dale Guingrich 30:43, Ron Griffitts 37:34 (age 70 and over).

The Darke County Foundation thanks the following sponsors for supporting the Sunshine 5K: gold sponsors Reid Health; silver sponsors the Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Ray & Bettye Laughlin, Premier Health, Walgreens, and Wayne HealthCare; bronze sponsors Cox Insurance, Family Health, Gary Flinn Co., Greenville Federal, GNB Banking Centers, Steve & Eileen Litchfield, May Financial Group, MJS Plastics, Park National Bank, VFW Memorial Post #7262. Other sponsors included attorneys Eric Brand & Chance Cox, Bach to Rock, Jeff & Susan Barker, Tim & Sandy Booher, Brethren Retirement Community, Jim & Sharon Buchy, Steve & Kim Burns, City of Greenville, Classic Carriers, Marshall Combs State Farm, Commercial Printing, Dannon Co., Darke County Land Title Agency, Dennis Eckstein, Edwin F. Nickol, Inc., Diane Evans, Fry & Co. CPAs, Garbig & Schmidt, Mike & Diane Gray, Hanes Law Group, Ltd., Hartzell Veterinary Service, Jon & Rose Hein, Kent & Lynn James, Loren & Susan Laux, Marchal & Marchal, Mote & Associates, Rodney Oda, Bill & Kris Osterbur, C.F. Poeppelman Inc./PEPCON, Dan & Marty Schipfer, Marv & Millie Stammen, John & Ginger Warner, RJ Warner Insurance Agencies, Williamson Insurance, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Wayne HealthCare Challenge and will take place again next year in mid-September. As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation enriches the lives of residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org

