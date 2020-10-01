Running life’s race the YOLO way

DARKE COUNTY — YOLO, an acronym for “You Only Live Once,” is a nonprofit organization founded by Phillip and Jodi Pierri to bring the Darke County community together in the spirit of embracing life to the fullest, and taking the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.

Promoting healthy lifestyles and positivity within the Greenville community and beyond is part of YOLO’s vision to bring high energy people together to make a difference.

“We are only given one life and we want to live one without regrets.” said Phil Pierri, co-founder of YOLO. “We are passionate about creating a community that embraces kindness, courage and strives to make a difference.”

Indeed, YOLO is making a big difference in Darke County. Since its founding in 2014, YOLO has raised enough funds to establish Urban Park and provide a speaker system in downtown Greenville, and complete an outdoor Amphitheater to Heritage Park in Versailles.

The Urban Park ‘Splash Pad’ is another community venture undertaken by YOLO, designed to provide a safe, durable, low maintenance, and environmentally- friendly experience for Darke County families. With over 80 percent of the project currently funded, YOLO continues to work hard at achieving its goal of being completely debt-free.

“All proceeds from this race does go towards paying the park down. And we’ll continue to do events until it’s paid off.” said Pierri.

One of the most popular ways that YOLO has kept the community excited about these endeavors is through its annual marathons. Now in its seventh year, the YOLO Festival of Races features a half marathon, 15K, 5K, and Kids Fun Run held in Greenville, Ohio. Along with promoting healthy exercise and lifestyle choices, YOLO donates 100 percent of the proceeds from the Festival of Races to the community. This year’s YOLO race, to be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 is an event that has something to offer everyone, even if one is unable to run in the race.

“Volunteer, getting out there, and cheering on the runners,” Pierri explained. “People are able to get involved by volunteering for our race. It takes nearly 100 volunteers to put on this race.”

Although COVID-19 has slowed the events schedule, YOLO is forging ahead with many plans for the future.

“We really just want to be part of making Darke County a better place to live,” said Pierri. “Teaching our kids that community and giving back is important.”

To learn more about the YOLO Festival of Races, or to register for an event, contact yoloraces@gmail.com or visit www.yoloorg.com for further details.

YOLO founders, Phillip and Jodi Pierri, with their children, Mason, Hudson, Chloe and Brady. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Hearthside-Grove-Lake-Erie-cr-1.jpg YOLO founders, Phillip and Jodi Pierri, with their children, Mason, Hudson, Chloe and Brady. Provided photo Participants of the YOLO Festival of Races celebrate Darke County’s commitment to living life to its fullest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_team-challenge-1.jpg Participants of the YOLO Festival of Races celebrate Darke County’s commitment to living life to its fullest. Provided photo YOLO’s youngest volunteers cheering runners on to the finish line. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kid-volunteers-YOLO-1.jpg YOLO’s youngest volunteers cheering runners on to the finish line. Provided photo

YOLO Festival of Races comes to Greenville Oct. 10

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

