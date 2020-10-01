Court hears probation violation, drug cases

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Justin L. Burns, 45, of Greenville, appeared in court for a violation of his community control sanctions. Burns was place on community control as a part of his sentencing on a possession of methamphetamine charge to which he previously pleaded guilty. According to the probation office, Burns did not complete his treatment requirements, actively used drugs, missed probation appointments, and did not serve community service hours. Burns admitted to violating his community control sanctions and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail and pay court costs.

Paul E. Brown Jr., 46, of Greenville, was sentenced to 94 days in jail with 94 days credit, and was ordered to pay court costs and the restitution amount of $1,131. The sentencing took place in reference to a receiving stolen property charge, a fifth-degree felony, to which Brown previously pleaded guilty.

Austin J. Parker, 19, of Greenville, was ordered to seek treatment in lieu of conviction on one count of vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Parker’s defense attorney, Randall Breaden, argued that his client suffers from drug addiction, and that he needs help to resolve his issues. If Parker does not comply with his treatment, a guilty plea will be entered on the charge and he will be sentenced accordingly.

Ryan Keen, 37, of Union City, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months. Keen also has open criminal cases in Indiana, so his probation requirement has the possibility of being transferred to Indiana. He is to complete all recommended treatment programs, and if he fails to comply he faces up to 10 months in prison.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

