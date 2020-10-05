Greenville man cited for OVI after crash

GREENVILLE — Darke County Deputies investigated a Saturday evening single-vehicle accident which ended with the arrest of a male driver for the suspicion of OVI.

At approximately 9:14 pm, emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of State Route 571 and Arcanum Bears Mill Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to deputies, preliminary investigation revealed a white 2016 Kia Sportage, driven by Alexander Vanhoose, 23, of Greenville, was traveling southbound on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when Vanhoose failed to maintain control of his vehicle traveling through the intersection at State Route 571. Vanhoose, who was believed to be attempting a left turn onto State Route 571, traveled through the intersection and off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole and a fence located before coming to rest in the front lawn of a private residence located at 7009 State Route 571.

Vanhoose was examined on the scene by Arcanum Rescue refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Deputies cited Vanhoose for failure to maintain control as well as OVI following a failed field sobriety test. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

